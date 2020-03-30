THE CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Mr Novihoho Afaglo, has called on politicians, pastors and well-to-do Ghanaians to give back to society in these trying times.

According to him, the continuous spread of Covid-19 in Ghana will definitely call for a total lockdown, which means the less-privileged in society will be disadvantaged.

Mr Afaglo said the time had come for self-boasting men of God who claim of having Ross Royce, Bentley, Bugatti and the other expensive vehicles and imposing houses to care for the less-privileged church members and support them with money from what they had been offering all these years.

He said politicians and pastors must give back to society by identifying the people in need in the churches and constituencies and support them with food items and some stipends in “this era of lockdown.”

Mr Afaglo said per what is happening, “there will be more confirmed cases in the few days to come if there’s no lockdown.”

He said in the beginning, “some of our people took this whole outbreak as a joke but the way things are going, a possible shutdown for two weeks will help contain the spread.”

The CEO said it was time the government deployed the police and the military to go out there to put things in order.

“This was my main reason for kicking against the building of the National Cathedral because the resources to be used for that could be channeled into the health sector.

“I personally asked some health professional friends of mine to petition the President to invest in hospitals instead of building a cathedral but to no avail,” he said.

He, therefore, advised Ghanaians to keep safe in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, and that the only cure for the time being is to self-quarantine because one can never be too careful out there.

Background

Ghana’s Covid-19 cases have shot up to 152 with five deaths.

The sudden spike in cases was as a result of the mandatory quarantine and compulsory testing for all travelers entering Ghana, as directed by the President.

A great majority of the confirmed cases were Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries.