Former President of Musician Union of Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, has replied critics who are accusing him of putting lives in danger after his dad, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, contracted the novel coronavirus.

The father of the musician aspiring to become Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem South died of the respiratory disease in Ghana at the Ridge Hospital when he returned from the United Kingdom on March 19.

According to a statement Obour put out, he wasn’t aware his father had contracted the virus though he was unwell and had been coughing three days after he entered the country.

Obour added that, he requested for his dad’s blood sample to be taken at home and tested at the Juaso Hospital but the report came back that he had malaria.

ANNOUNCEMENT With sadness and a heavy heart I announce the death of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour my biological father. Nana returned from UK on 19th March after his yearly visit to the family. Upon his return he was fine but began coughing on Sunday 22nd. We arranged for his blood sample to be tested and he tested positive for malaria. We began treatment for malaria but his condition got worse. We arranged to bring him to Accra to be tested for Covid 19 at Ridge Hospital on Wednesday. They informed us that his report will be ready on Friday but we should keep him in quarantine which we did. On thursday night he had extreme difficulty with breathing so we called the Ambulance service and informed them of his condition. We told them the patient has tested for COVID 19 and awaiting his results so they should come along with appropriate apparel since the is exhibiting some symptoms. The ambulance team took him to Ridge Hospital around 11pm on Thursday March 26. We informed the health team at Ridge of his condition and also informed them he had earlier taken a test for Covid and awaiting results. Late this afternoon , the doctors informed us that he is likely to be a confirmed Covid case and as such we should take steps to do a contact trace and quarantine ourselves. Sadly he passed on this evening. It is very tough for us as a family, as he was the best father anyone could wish for. Thanks for the numerous wishes of condolence we are receiving from you all. We shall keep you all posted, as the family gets together to plan and give our dear father a befitting passage, according to the dictates of the current situation. Meanwhile, let’s all remember to adhere to the safety directives outlined by the President of the Republic of Ghana. May the almighty God protect us all. Bice Obour Osei Kuffour

Obour said he later rushed him to the Ridge Hospital where he met his untimely death.

Some news portals and social media critics weren’t happy with the way Obour handled the matter.

According to them, they couldn’t fathom why Obour’s dad wasn’t isolated since he came from one of the countries recording Coronavirus cases.

Others also reported that the family of the deceased failed to disclose important information about the coronavirus symptoms he had been showing to health personnel for precautionary measures to be taken.

One user who goes by the name, Belva Boafo, reacting to Obour’s statement said:

I dont really understand, I taught people who arrive at the airport go through mandatory quarantine, how did he get home? Seriously this is a no no. Nobody is above the law now innocent lives have been endangered God have mercy on us.

Another Instagram user, Brigit said:

Oh now malaria symptoms include coughing? @obourbice your dad returned from UK, in a country where the virus has spread tremendously, comes to Ghana on the 19 just last week and started coughing and you went for a malaria test. I mean as educated as you are and an ex president of musiga you should have known better cos you are a public figure. The least you could have done is self isolate him as soon as he got back from UK like any reasonable person have been doing. By the way how was he able to get home on the 19th cos by that time all passengers coming in were put on mandatory quarantine?😏 .

Obour in reply said he tested negative for Covid-19 after his encounter with his dad prior to his death but many weren’t satisfied with his statement.

Not being able to address all the accusations, Obour has taken to Instagram to put out some few words indicating that the spirit of God and that of his father will vindicate him.

The spirit of God and the spirit of my dead father will not stay mute over all these false accusations…. God will speak for me…. he posted.

