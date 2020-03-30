Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, believes the deadly novel Coronavirus pandemic is a call from God for people to pay attention.

The social commentator believes it is God’s own way of reminding the world about his power and supremacy.

Taking to Twitter to express her view on the pandemic which is crippling the world’s economy, she said it was important for the world to pay attention to God.

ALSO READ:

She added people must learn to stop complaining about any hardship “because God has been really good to you and your family. Appreciate the little things.”

She stressed how important simple things have now become essential while others totally mean nothing now.

Read the tweets below:

Stop complaining……God has been really good to you and your family! Appreciate the lil things🙏🏽 — 𝓨𝓥𝓞𝓝𝓝𝓔 | 𝓝𝓔𝓛𝓢𝓞𝓝 (@yvonnenelsongh) March 29, 2020

Pay ATTENTION to GOD! — 𝓨𝓥𝓞𝓝𝓝𝓔 | 𝓝𝓔𝓛𝓢𝓞𝓝 (@yvonnenelsongh) March 29, 2020