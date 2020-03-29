Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid glowing tribute to President Akufo-Addo on his 76th birthday.

He took to his Instagram page to celebrate his boss describing him as a “precious gift of our time”

“In these difficult times of our nation, your steady and strong leadership will see us through. May Almighty God continue to endow you with more wisdom and knowledge to develop Ghana in good health and long life” Dr. Bawumia prayed.

Below is the post on his Instagram page