Ghana has recorded 11 news coronavirus cases, according to an update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Sunday.

Ten of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern region.

The 10 cases were Guinean residents who travelled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked following intelligence report.

The 11th case was recorded in in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

This brings the total number of recorded Covid-19 cases in Ghana to 152 with five deaths.