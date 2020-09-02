Ghanaian model and video vixen, Pamela Odame has left social media users stunned with her latest video.

Pamela, who is noted for her heavy chest, has released a video from her closet.

The controversial actress put her heavy chest on display as she rubbed her hands through a young man believed to be her boyfriend’s beard.

The duo were spotted in a cozy mood while the young man irresistibly pecked her.

They were, at a point in the video sighted on Instagram, seen jamming in a car to a romantic song from Fireboy.

ALSO READ:

The video has got several of her fans drooling over.

Watch the video: