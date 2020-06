Ghanaian model and video vixen, Pamela Watara, is a year older today June 5, 2020.

To mark the day, Pamela shared some massive bedroom photos which are turning heads on social media.

The photo is a total showcase of Pamela’s ‘tapoli’ body.

She’s seen in the photo in which she wore a beautiful black dress that showcases her heavy chest and ‘tapoli’ shape.

She captioned the photo: +1. I thank God for another life.