Ghanaian video vixen, Actress Pamela Odame, has set tongues wagging on social media with her raunchy video.

The actress has made her first appearance in the ongoing ‘Tiktok’ challenge which has taken over the internet.

The Ghanaian, who is noted for her heavy-chest, has released her first ‘Tiktok’ video and it is massive.

In the video, the actress is spotted in her car jamming to a song.

From the video, she was not shy as she put her huge chest on display. Her caption of the video read: “First time trying this app don’t know what I am even doing.”