A fight that ensued on a fateful morning of the year 2006 at Despite Media’s Peace FM is what provoked millionaire Kennedy Agyapong to also open his KenCity Media, made up of Ash FM, Oman FM, Spice FM and Net 2 TV.

It was an encounter Mr Agyapong had with Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, now National Democratic Congress Chairman on Peace FM.

In the course of the heated disagreement, Mr Agyapong used some words which the host called for a retraction but which he refused.

What does it take to put together this your ‘bogus’ media thing…. and you sit here and bluff on me, Mr Agyapong reportedly fumed.

With the host still insisting he apologises before the show cold continue, Mr Agyapong refused and told them he will rather walk out than apologise to the station or the show.

Mr Agyapong walked out and told the show host the next time they hear his voice it would be on his own radio station. It didn’t take him five months and Oman FM through his wife, Mrs Stella Wilson-Agyapong, was born.

They later added more media houses including Net 2 Television station, Ash FM and Spice FM. Mrs Wilson-Agyapong is the owner of Mina D’Oro Ventures and Messrs Imperial World Business limited and all subsidiaries of KenCity Group of Companies.

OTHER STORIES:

Minister clears air on transforming Zongos in 4 years

Man who stabbed ex-girlfriend 50 times ‘for pleasure’ freed from jail

Meet Sam George’s beautiful wife [photo]

Mr Agyapong is a politician, businessman, and a philanthropist. He became a self-made millionaire at a fairly young age with his businesses in real estate, cold store and media.

He owns the Hollywood Shopping Centre, the Supercare Group of Companies, has shares in Assin Farms (which he recently said didn’t make him any money) and Several other investments.

Mr Agyapong is also a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central from 2000 to present and is perceived to be a major financier of the NPP.

He has been covered several times by the news for taking a clear position against corruption.