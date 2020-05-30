A Kumasi Circuit Court has sentenced two men to a total of 30 years’ imprisonment in hard labour for robbing a Zoomlion worker, Norbert Nsor, of his mobile phone and chopping off his left wrist at the Asafo Interchange in Kumasi.

The convicts ? Emmanuel Osei Amoako, alias Chibsah, 20 and Emmanuel Nuako alias Bonnty Killer, 22 ? both pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, attempting to commit robbery and causing harm contrary to Sections 23(1) and 149, 18(2) and 69 of the Criminal Offences of Act 1960 (Act 29).

The court, presided over by Abdul- Razak Musah, jailed them 15 years each on counts one and two and 10 years each on count three. The sentences are to run concurrently.

In sentencing them, the court considered the fact that the two showed total remorse and their pleas for leniency and age.

Presenting the facts of the case, the prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Thomas K. Hodanu said on May 5, this year, the victim and his girlfriend were heading towards Asafo Interchange when suddenly the convicts attacked him (victim) in an attempt to snatch his Techno Spark 4 mobile phone from him.

The prosecution added that the convicts met a heavy resistance from the victim and in the process, Emmanuel Osei Amoako pulled out a machete from his trousers.

Norbert Nsor, upon seeing the weapon, took to his heels but was chased by Osei Amoako and managed to inflict several machete wounds on his right hand before cutting off his left wrist.

A witness in the case rushed the victim to the Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi together with the amputated hand for medical attention.

DSP Hodanu said the two convicts were overpowered and arrested by some onlookers and handed them over to the Asokwa police.

Victim on court verdict

After the verdict, the victim expressed his dissatisfaction about the sentence and said he expected the presiding judge to have awarded him with compensation since he went for a loan to pay for his medical expenses.

“I collected GH¢3,000 from friends for my medical expenses and I thought the judge was going to award me with compensation. Sentencing them to 30 years will not bring back my lost wrist,” Nsor said after the ruling.

He appealed to well-meaning people in society to assist him financially to pay up his loan of GH¢3,000.