Beverly Afaglo, the wife of Choirmaster of Praye music group fame, turned a year older on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The beautiful actress flooded social media with stunning photos which caused a stir on Thursday.

To climax her birthday celebrations, she decided to hold a birthday party which was held at no other place than Yvonne Nelson’s Island resort at Ada which is called YN Island.

Photos and videos from the birthday celebration show it was a fun-filled night party which had those who attended wearing pyjamas.

She had some of her celebrity friends singing happy birthday songs for her as she cut the cake decorated with her photo.

Apart from her and Miss Nelson, others spotted at the party were Roselyn Ngissah and Jeffrey Nortey, among other stars.

Sharing the photos and videos, she described her party as dope and thanked Miss Nelson for hosting her and the others on the serene Island.

She also expressed delight in seeing the likes of Jeffrey Nortey and the guys who came around to celebrate with her.

“My Pyjamas Birthday Party was dope @yvonnenelsongh thanks for hosting us on ur island, it’s so beautiful n serene out there Cc: @roselyn_ngissah @ramavisionsbam @yvonnenelsongh @tinashglam ❤️❤️❤️ “It was good to see you guys @mystergabby @jeffreynortey1 @ghanareporter #mymask by @nckfashion #oldskull songs theme party lol Z?,” she captioned her post.