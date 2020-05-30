General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, has reacted to news that he is eyeing to become a Member of Parliament (MP) for Weija-Gbawe constituency in the Greater Accra region.

Though he says he does not have the ambition to do politics for now, he revealed anything could happen in the future.

I’m happy that people are grateful about what I have done. I said earlier that people want me to become their MP. The most important thing is that people are happy with what I have done, he noted in an interview.

Talking about politics anything can happen, but for now politics is not on my mind, he pointed out.

Explaining further, the all-time leading scorer of the Black Stars with 51 goals, said Sometimes the people choose you, people can choose you to lead them. When the roads were going on plus other projects, many people were urging me to lead them as their MP.

He noted that though he has not planned to do politics for now, “in this world anything can happen.”

Some people did not plan to do politics but at the end of the day they are doing politics which is a normal thing, he said.

It was reported last week that the former Sunderland striker may contest as a Member of Parliament probably on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party.