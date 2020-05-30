The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, is undoubtedly one of the famous male politicians in Ghana.

As a father, he has in numerous ways mentored the youth to be better version of themselves.

The controversial politician and his wife, Vera are among the few inspiring Ghanaians to believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

They are known to have been married for about seven years and are blessed with a son.