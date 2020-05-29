Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam George, has shared a photo of himself on social media.

Mr George took to his Facebook page and shared a picture of his younger self with some other people and how he looks now.

Read his caption: This morning, I am in a reflective mood. I look at where GOD has brought me from, where He has me now and where He is taking me and I can only but acknowledge His divine providence and direction.

An old picture of mine sent to me by a friend from my second year in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology around 2002 triggered the nostalgia. I was young and full of many dreams. I was uncertain how those dreams would materialise and how I would get there. But He knew it all. He was there in my every waking and sleeping moments. He has brought me this far.

One thing I wish to state is that all we have to do is keep pushing every day the Most High gives us life. The path may seem uncertain to you, the journey arduous but His grace is all you need to get to your destination. I am living proof and testimony.

I am not at my destination yet. I am in transit but the journey so far with the Architect of my life has been amazing. Keep faith people, despite the obstacles, GOD has got His own.🦁





