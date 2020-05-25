Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, says his feelings was hurt when former president John Mahama failed to support him contest against then sitting MP, E.T. Mensah in the 2015 National Democratic Congress parliamentary primaries.

He said having sacrificed everything for the former president, he felt extremely hurt when he [John Mahama] told him he couldn’t support him.

I was very hurt, very very hurt and I’ve had the opportunity to discuss this issue with John Mahama post-everything. I told him, you see people are blaming you and your brother because they think you sponsored me to contest ET Mensah but when I came to you, I begged you to help me but you said ET Mensah is a senior member of your administration, I am a younger member of your administration so you will not support me against a senior member, he said in an interview monitored by ABC News.

I felt hurt because I’ve sacrificed a lot for him on several occasions. He said he had too much respect for ET Mensah and won’t fuel my ambition to unseat ET Mensah. And I’m saying it with all conviction and the truth that Mahama did not give me one pesewa and I was hurt, he added.

Mr George entered parliament in 2017 having dethroned long time MP and party stalwart, Mr Mensah, who had been MP since 1996, with a margin of more than 2,000 votes.

After the NDC’s internal polls in 2015, Mr Mensah accused Mr George of maligning and denigrating him during the campaign.