Rapper and singer, Kofi Mole, has said he does not believe in the biblical doctrine of ‘rapture’.

He made this statement when he featured on the Friday Celebrity Truth or Dare segment on Joy Prime’s Showbiz Now hosted by KMJ.

When asked a question by the host on who he is likely to choose for rapture between his mum and dad, the rapper said he does not believe in rapture because everyone must die before “we can go to heaven.”

