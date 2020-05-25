Board Chairman of National Sports Authority (NSA), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has revealed that his outfit inherited a whooping debt of GH¢30 million.

Mr Agyemang made this stunning revelation on Monday in an interview with Asempa FM.

He explained that the old administration failed to leave behind a proper document to account for most of its expenses, leading to such a huge debt.

He also reiterated that they released the situation when they assumed office in September 2017.

“We came to meet a debt of over GH¢30m in September 2017 when we assumed office,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“People were coming to our office with evidence that indicates that we owe them but it was not recorded in our books.

“The previous administration made lots of expenses without leaving behind a document.

“We have been consumed, immersed and baptized in debt,” he added.