Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang has said the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is disqualified from benefiting from government’s stimulus package.

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the GFA has been engaging government with the plea of helping them ease the financial burden on the Association and the clubs.

The Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, affirmed that the Ghana FA is not a small or medium-scale institute.

“All I can say is that the football people are disqualified from the package,” he said.

“The Ghana FA is a big institution that makes millions of dollars from World Cup participation, and this cannot be said to be a medium-scale industry.

“Some of the clubs could fall under the scale of Small or medium industry, but I can tell you football is not part of the package,” added the former Asante Akyem North Member of Parliament.