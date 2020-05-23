Gospel musician, Patience Nyarko, is of the view that singing or remaking hymns only makes an artiste lazy and exposes a lack of creativity.

This comes after the gospel musician in a recent interview called out fellow gospel musician Joe Mettle for singing only Pentecost and Methodist hymns.

According to her, she prefers to utlilise her God-given talent to its maximum by writing her own songs which she will be proud of than to make a cover.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Onua FM, the ‘Obi Nyanime’ hitmaker said there is no need to make money out of hymns though she loves them.

“I do not see the need to remake them, put them on her album, and sell them. I would prefer hiring a songwriter than remaking hymns done by other people,” she said.

Meanwhile, it is not clear if her new comments are also aimed at Mr Mettle after she walked out of an interview when a question about him was posed.