Gospel artiste, Patience Nyarko, has been spotted in a viral video walking out of an interview with JoyNews reporter Becky.

The singer was asked questions on her recent comments about Joe Mettle, her colleague in the industry, not having enough original songs under his belt.

Patience Nyarko when asked if she knew any of the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year’s song, she replied in the affirmative.

However, when she was asked to sing at least one song she felt offended and walked out on the reporter.

“Don’t push me, thank you,” Patience Nyarko said.