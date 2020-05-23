President Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn-in the first Muslim, Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko, to the Supreme Court after his nomination and subsequent approval by Parliament.

President Nana Akufo-Addo with Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko

The swearing-in ceremony, which was held at the Jubilee House, attracted the presence of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharabutu and other Muslim dignitaries.

Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko at the ceremony

President Akufo-Addo in his remarks expressed confidence that with Justice Tanko’s experience in the judicial service and his integrity exhibited so far, he will ensure that the Constitution is upheld.

MORE:

The President reminded Justice Tanko to always apply the rule of law without political or religious considerations but act as arbiter in all cases as stipulated by the constitution.

Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko with the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osamanu Shaributu

Justice Tanko, who was grateful for the honour done to him, pledged his allegiance to uphold the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana in service to its citizens.