The National Nasara Coordinator of the governing New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, has congratulated newly-sworn in Supreme Court Justice, Amadu Tanko for his historic ascension to the apex court.

Justice Tanko made history when he was nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo as the first Muslim to be considered for the apex court of the land.

Following his approval by Parliament, and swearing into office on Friday, Justice Tanko has completed his remarkable achievement.

Abdul Aziz Futa believes the remarkable and historic rise of Justice Tanko will inspire many youth in the Zongo community.

“I am extremely happy by the achievements of Justice Tanko and I want to really congratulate him and thank Allah for what He has done for him,” said Abdul Aziz Futa.

“I am excited by the historic rise of Justice Tanko not because he is a fellow Muslim or a fellow Zongo ‘boy’. I am happy because of what his success will do to many young people in the Zongos and across the country.

“His well-deserved elevation will inspire a lot of young people in the Zongo community. It will tell them that if you study hard and you remain committed, you can also make it up there.”

In Ghana’s 63-year history, no Muslim has ever been nominated to serve on the Supreme Court, and Abdul Aziz has commended President Akufo-Addo for the historic nomination of Justice Tanko.

“Justice Tanko’s nomination is well-deserved and I think President Akufo-Addo did so well by nominating Justice Tanko as the first Muslim to the Supreme Court.”

“President Akufo-Addo has done so well and he needs to be commended for his vision of inclusiveness,” he added.