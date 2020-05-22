Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, has finally revealed how he meant to kiss the lips of female actress, Jackie Appiah.

According to him, he was looking forward to have a taste of the lips of the actress when she was part of the ‘Things We Do For Love’ TV series in the early 2000s.

And fortunately for him, he got the chance to kiss her in a Ghanaian-Nigerian movie production.

As shown in the video after giving her a brief kiss, he suddenly lost control of himself and could not remember his lines.

Everyone on set could not help but burst into laughter.

The video, shared by veteran Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye, is a yet to be released movie, produced and shot in Nigeria.