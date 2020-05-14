Actor and comedian, Kalybos has denied sleeping with a girl who used to be the girlfriend of his colleague, Funny Face.

The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor had alleged that Kalybos has once begged him to help him to sleep with the girl.

Responding to the allegation in an interview with Dr Pounds on Hitz Gallery on Hitz FM, Kalybos said the claims were false.

He explained that his girlfriend even laughs at him over the rumour, describing him as cheap if that ever happened.

I’m not that low of a person to come and beg him [Funny Face] to have something with his girlfriend. God should punish me for that. Even my girlfriend teases me with his statement.

The ‘Boys Kasa’ actor said that his family was hurt when the accusations got out.

Funny Face had chastised Bismark The Joke, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and Kalybos for allegedly spreading falsehood about him.

Funny Face also said, as part of his allegations, that his colleagues were envious of him, adding that, they were seeking to tarnish his image.

He threatened to release ‘dirty secrets’ of his colleagues should they ever dare him.

But Kalybos told Dr Poundz that he does not harbour any ill feelings against Funny Face and neither does he have the time to hate him.

He said he was disappointed when some media platforms run with the accusations just for the trend without seeking his response.

He, however, applauded Hitz FM for calling to get his side of the story adding that,” this is what I call pure journalism.”