Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has reacted to allegations made against him by colleague actor and comedian Funny Face.

Over a week ago, Funny Face in a video accused Lil Win of helping his wife to runaway with their kids.

Addressing the issue for the first time on Accra-based UTV on Saturday, monitored by Adomonline.com, Lil Win denied the claim made by Funny Face and said he is not even close to the actor’s wife.

“I don’t know Funny Face’s wife and she also doesn’t know me. She doesn’t have my number and I also don’t have hers. So I wonder how the two could be communicating for me to advise her to do such a thing. I have no hand in this issue,” he said.

Funny Face accused Lil Win and two other actors – Bismark the Joke and Kalybos – of stabbing him in the back.

He alleged that these actors had ganged up to badmouth him to his ‘second wife’ who has, as a result, bolted with his children.

Funny Face’s twin daughters

But, reacting to the claims, Lil Win, who describes Funny Face as his brother, said wife of Funny Face is old enough to know what is right and he would not be the one to destroy their home.

“For God’s sake, how would a grown up wife who loves her husband listen to someone and run away from her home. Why would I even call her to run away from her home with Ella and Bella, this is common sense. I will never do that and destroy someone’s marriage,” he added.

He further said that he had decided not to react to Funny Face’s recent verbal abuse on him because he didn’t think it was worth a reply, however, if it comes to matching him boot for boot; Funny Face cannot intimidate him at all.