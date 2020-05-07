Controversial counsellor, Reverend George Lutterodt, has expressed his view concerning Funny Face’s latest attack on top comedians Kalybos, Bismark the Joke and Kumawood’s Lil Win.

According to Mr Lutterodt, Funny Face wants to over-shine the three actors, adding that, he wants to be over-recognised in the entertainment industry than the three.

Additionally, Counsellor Lutterodt said Funny Face dislikes it when pundits compare him to the ‘Mama Bos Papa’ hitmaker because he sees Lil Win to be a junior.

Funny Face is exaggerating. If you look at it clinically, you will say he is getting mad. He has a bigger problem and he needs help psychologically.

Funny Face, in his recent altercations, said these industry players are sabotaging his career, hence he’s ready to expose them to Ghanaians if they spew just one word!

The Kasoa Trotro actor has been exhibiting a never-seen-before attitude that has made some Ghanaians query his character as a ‘calm’ comedian.

Those three boys haven’t done anything to him. He wants to be over-recognised. Listen to the last audio. He said he will reveal secrets. He wants to be recognised above all these people but it can’t easily be so.

If you compare him to Lil Win it gets to him because he sees Lil Win to be lower than himself. Even if they tell him sorry he will not be okay. They are not in the same lane. Lil Win is an actor, Mr Lutterodt said.

In counsellor Lutterodt’s opinion, Funny Face should redeem himself and focus on his career and persona as the ‘Children’s President.’

He can only survive in the name called Funny Face, there is nothing he can do to change that. He wished he was not known with that term, as a comedian, but that was how he became famous. Truth is, he thinks he has done a lot to be recognised.

He, however, said he is available to Funny Face anytime he wants someone to talk to.

If he comes to me, I will tell him not to change his originality. The three haven’t done anything to him. He is hurting himself. The market is big for everyone.

I want to encourage him that they will forever be there and be their benchmark, Mr Lutterodt concluded.