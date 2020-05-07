Musician, Andrew Keche, has penned down a lovely message to his wife, Joana Gyan to celebrate her on her birthday.

The musician took to his Instagram page to celebrate the successful businesswoman in a grand style with some sweet words.

He praised his wife for contributing immensely in making him the man that he has become today.

Keche also said he was not celebrating Joana only because it’s her birthday but because the day also marked exactly three years since he met her.

Keche’s post read: It had long since come to my attention that people of accomplishment’s rarely sat back and let’s things happen to them…, they went out and happened to things…… sometimes we think it’s much seen among men but hey…, we got it all wrong….. right here is one among thousand’s…. and connecting with such an amazing soul has affected my life in a positive way , my mindset and my view…… I’m not celebrating you only because it’s your birthday …. but because on this day marks exactly 3years since I met you and see us now… only legends will understand….. Thank u for contributing immensely in making me the man that I have become today……….Happy Earth Day Jay…. you are golden.