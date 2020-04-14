Joan Gyan, businesswoman and wife of Keche Andrews, has in recent times been making headlines after her interview on the Delay Show.
She revealed on the show that she makes $700m a year from her business.
According to her, when she started she made around $200,000 and grew to a million dollars and in recent times about $700m a year.
“When I started in the beginning, I made $200,000 a year and then it increased to $400,000, and then $500,000 and then $1,000,000, but now I make close to $700 million a year,” she said.
Below is a list of businesses she reportedly owns:
*
Golden Empire Legacy Ltd
* GEM multimedia Ghana ltd
* Colossus Minerals Ltd
* Joana TV Ltd
* GEM Rhythms Ltd
* The GEM Ltd pub
* KESSE music Ltd
* GELL Golden page Ltd
* GELL Farms Ltd
* GELL Petroleum Ltd
* GELL Real Estate Ltd
* KBA Mining Ltd
* Joana Gyan Foundation
* GELL Timber Ltd
* ZEMA Ghana Jewelry and Fashion School, Ltd
* Royalsekt Ghana Limited
