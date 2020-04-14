Joan Gyan, businesswoman and wife of Keche Andrews, has in recent times been making headlines after her interview on the Delay Show.

She revealed on the show that she makes $700m a year from her business.



According to her, when she started she made around $200,000 and grew to a million dollars and in recent times about $700m a year.



“When I started in the beginning, I made $200,000 a year and then it increased to $400,000, and then $500,000 and then $1,000,000, but now I make close to $700 million a year,” she said.

Below is a list of businesses she reportedly owns:

* Golden Empire Legacy Ltd

* GEM multimedia Ghana ltd

* Colossus Minerals Ltd

* Joana TV Ltd

* GEM Rhythms Ltd

* The GEM Ltd pub

* KESSE music Ltd

* GELL Golden page Ltd

* GELL Farms Ltd

* GELL Petroleum Ltd

* GELL Real Estate Ltd

* KBA Mining Ltd

* Joana Gyan Foundation

* GELL Timber Ltd

* ZEMA Ghana Jewelry and Fashion School, Ltd

* Royalsekt Ghana Limited