Suspended former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to appear before the party’s court to clear himself.

The self-acclaimed ‘educated fisherman’ is likely to lose his membership if found guilty.

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, revealed this in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

The outspoken NDC member was suspended by the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee for his “consistent anti-party conduct.”

He was referred to the Disciplinary Committee and now to the ‘NDC Court’ for the final determination of the case.

Mr Nketia, who seems to be leading the charge, said if found guilty, Mr Jacobs will be sacked from the NDC.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, said attempts by them to call the former Central Regional Chairman to order fell on deaf ears, hence the decision.

When ‘trial’ begins, the NDC scribe said they as National Executives will be the complainants in the case.

“He was given a long rope but he didn’t change so we filed the complaint. You cannot be a Muslim and still eat pork,” he opined.

