Embattled former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, is accusing some elements in the party of plotting to destroy the good relationship he has with former President John Mahama.

According to him, given his experience in politics he has outgrown the communist inferior tactics being played by his detractors.

Mr Jacobs was reacting to a publication attributed to him after the NDC criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo for promising to build 88 district hospitals.

The former NDC Chairman in, an alleged a post on his Facebook wall, said the NDC built hospitals in the famous ‘Green Book’ which contains achievement of the party.

But, setting the records straight, Mr Jacobs said he never made or wrote any comment on his wall and radio.

What he recalled to have said was asking the NDC to give President Akufo-Addo time to prove his critics wrong.

ALSO READ:

Some of the NDC members, Mr Jacobs noted, took offense, hacked his Facebook page and planted the comment on his wall.

Their modus operandi, he said, is to court a lot of enemies for him in the NDC.

“President Mahama knows I will not in any way denigrate his name but it is coming from my own people,” he stressed on Accra-based Peace FM Wednesday..

As an experienced ‘politician and chief propagandist’, Mr Jacobs said no amount of dirt will affect the good relationship he has with Mr Mahama.

Play attached audio above for more: