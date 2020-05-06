The body of a two-year-old boy has been retrieved after two tankers caught fire at Apremdo in Takoradi, Wednesday afternoon.

The boy was sleeping in one of the container shops the fire spread to.

It is not clear if anyone knew he was in the shop at the time of the fire but PRO for the Western Regional Fire Command, Emmanuel Bonney said he was burnt to ashes.

The officials are searching for an ‘auntie’ who operates the shop to confirm whether or not they are related.

The two diesel tankers were due to discharge fuel at a station at Apremdo in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis when they caught fire.

They were parked behind a filling station at Apremdo awaiting an order from a pump manager to begin the discharge when the incident occurred, JoyNews’ Ina-Thalia Quansah reports.

It took over an hour and six fire tenders to douse the blaze.