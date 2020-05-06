Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, who some months ago shocked Ghanaians with his assertion that he had slept with more than 2,000 women, says he now wants to be an evangelist.

According to the actor, the habit did more harm than good, particularly to his health.

I have stopped this habit of sleeping with my colleague actresses and other women. I want to become an evangelist and preach God’s work. As a human being, everyone is bound to die and I can’t continue this stupid lifestyle, no way, I have given my life to Christ, he said in an interview with Kofi TV

Oboy Siki shocked Ghanaians months ago when he admitted he had slept with more than 2,000 women.

The actor is reported to have said he valued his sexual romps with young ladies over ownership of property which he won’t be buried with when he dies.

Speaking further, Oboy Siki said he pities men who still engage in amorous relationships with women and are not ready to give their lives to Christ.

I feel sorry for those who are still engaged in those foolish acts and sleeping with people they are not married to or not in love with, he said.