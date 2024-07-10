Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobsis predicting a landslide victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December polls.

According to him the partnership between NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) is “God-ordained”.

Mr Jacobs is certain the NPP will win the December 7 presidential election by 50.6 percent and will secure 142 Parliament seats.

“These two personalities are God-ordained, they will win the election by 50.6% and 142 MPs. It will shock the people of Ghana. They are unique and this Bawumia-Napo ticket is for Ghana, not just the NPP,” he added.

The NPP officially unveiled Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to their flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The event drew thousands of NPP supporters and dignitaries, including President Akufo-Addo.

READ ALSO: