Political marketing strategist, Dr. Bernard Tutu Boahen has slammed Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s comparison of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s achievements to those of Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He described it as “unnecessary and insensitive”.

During his unveiling in Kumasi on Tuesday, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, asserted that no President including Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has developed Ghana as much as President Akufo-Addo has since taking office in 2017.

“Since independence from 1957 till today, we have not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I say from 1957 till today, you can bring your Kwame Nkrumah… no president who has protected Ghana and moved the country forward like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

But in response, Dr. Tutu Boahen said such comparisons are unnecessary and do not sit well with many people, given Kwame Nkrumah’s significant role in Ghana’s history.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, he disclosed the sensitivity required in public communication, especially in politics.

“Comparing achievements to Kwame Nkrumah was unfortunate and unnecessary. The image of Nkrumah is inseparable from Ghana’s identity, and such statements can be disappointing. Political rhetoric is understandable, but it should be mindful of historical context” he stated.

Dr. Boahen suggested that, NAPO’s comments were likely aimed at energizing party members but cautioned about the potential backlash from using Nkrumah’s legacy in such a manner.

