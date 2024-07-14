Founder and President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has stated that both former President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and current President Akufo-Addo share a legacy of bankrupting Ghana.

Mr. Cudjoe made this comparison while discussing the nation’s financial troubles.

His remarks follow Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s (NAPO) controversial statement praising Akufo-Addo’s performance and comparing it favorably to Nkrumah’s.

After facing significant backlash, NAPO, who is the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, apologized, clarifying that he did not intend to criticize Ghana’s first President.

In an interview on The Big Issue on Channel One TV, Cudjoe defended NAPO’s statement, noting that such comparisons have been made before.

However, he stressed that attempts to rewrite history would not succeed.

Cudjoe further criticized President Akufo-Addo for failing to fulfill his mandate, questioning why he did not learn from the mistakes of his predecessors.

“There’s a need for comparison, and upon hindsight, I think many could have probably been saying something similar. I think I have seen on our news items, dating back to Rawlings’ time, when somebody said Rawlings was far ahead of Nkrumah. And I kept saying that every era has some levels of political idiocy, which is allowed, we allow these things.

“Probably, the only near truth to comparing Nana Addo [President] to Nkrumah is that they both bankrupted the economy, by the time they were forced out of power. They had both bankrupted the economy, but Nana Addo [President] much more, because he had much freer money. And he should have been a bit wiser, because he had so much to learn from previous leaders and pitfalls…This administration had the most money.

“That is the only comparison I can make, in terms of actual fact, pound for pound, not at all. It’s like daylight and darkness. But he’s [NAPO] permitted. I don’t even know why he actually apologised. Because frankly speaking, that is what he believes in, right? He believes in that… Just trying to re-write history, it doesn’t wash.”

He said President Akufo-Addo has dictatorial tendencies, similar to those of Nkrumah, citing the case of former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo, who was allegedly forced out of office.

“Not listening, not paying attention to any sound advice… Nkrumah was quite stubborn, remember that. He became dictatorial and all that, I’m not saying he is a dictator, but he has those tendencies. Look at Domelevo’s treatment.”

ALSO READ: