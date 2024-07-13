The Minister for Roads and Highways, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in the Asante Region, Francis Asenso Boakye, has led an inspection tour of several road projects and ongoing construction works in the Western North Region.

Accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ghana Highway Authority, the Department of Feeder Roads, the Western North Regional Minister, Joojo Rocky Obeng, and various parliamentary candidates from the NPP, the tour covered three constituencies: Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai, Sehwi Wiawso, and Sehwi Juaboso.

The inspection began in Sehwi Wiawso-Old Town, where the Minister and his team reviewed the ongoing construction from Kess Town Junction to Adiemra Old Town.

The project is slated for completion by the end of this year.

Adom News’ Boah Augustine reported that, residents of Adiemra Old Town praised the government for the positive impact the road construction has brought to the area.

During the visit to Sehwi Juaboso Constituency, Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye assured residents that the Benchema Barrier to Juaboso road would soon be assigned to a contractor to commence work on the dilapidated stretch.