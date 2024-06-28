The Parliamentary Committee on Roads and Transport is following up on government road projects and has visited various project sites.

The Committee has so far inspected the Kasoa-Winneba and Adentan-Dodowa stretches.

It emerged that, the Ministry of Roads and Highways, through the Ghana Highways Authority, is re-evaluating compensation for residents whose structures were demolished to make way for the dualization of the Kasoa-Winneba section of the Accra-Cape Coast Highway.

The Ministry said although some individuals in the right of way received compensation in 2006, an ongoing assessment aims to ensure that those who have not received compensation are fairly paid.

Dr. Abass Awolu, Chief Director of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, announced this during the site visit.

The Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, urged the government to expedite the payment of due compensation to affected residents to avoid potential legal setbacks that could hinder the progress of the Kasoa-Winneba road dualization project.

He also urged contractors to work diligently and complete other projects on time.

Mr. Osei Nyarko expressed was satisfied with the progress on work.

