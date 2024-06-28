The Chieftaincy Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, says his Ministry is working on amendments to the Chieftaincy Act to empower traditional leaders with the authority to adjudicate petty disputes within their jurisdictions.

The proposed changes aim to address the limitations imposed by Section 63(D) of the Act, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court, restricting traditional authorities from resolving matters within their areas and thereby limiting their scope of influence.

During a royal conference organised by the Church of Pentecost at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, Stephen Asamoah Boateng emphasised the need for a strong commitment to the institution of chieftaincy.

He highlighted that the amendments are designed to strengthen the role of traditional leaders in maintaining peace and order in their communities by granting them the ability to handle minor disputes locally.

The minister also addressed the significance of chieftaincy as a vital institution in Ghana, urging all stakeholders to support the proposed changes.

He noted that empowering traditional leaders would enhance their ability to contribute effectively to local governance and dispute resolution, which is crucial for community harmony and development.

“The government appreciates your impact on the sound character formation of several thousands of generations of men and women in our country.”

“Nananom, you administer a lot of work for the government, and in my interaction, we are amending the Chieftecy Law. In its place, we want to include some very clear authority to be given to the Nananom to be able to resolve petty disputes in your communities.”

“This already exists in Act Section 62(D), but you and I know that it has been disputed in the Supreme Court, but we need to make some amendments.

“They will appreciate that we need to give Nananom back the authority, but it should be slightly amended, which I am working on very closely,” he stated.

