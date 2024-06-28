The leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, made a surprise visit to Accra Central to engage traders.

Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar made a surprise visit to Accra Central earlier today.

He engaged with traders and distributed aprons and his party’s paraphernalia as he received a warm and enthusiastic welcome.

The visit to Accra Central is part of his broader national tour during which he has traveled to all 16 regions of Ghana and met with various traditional leaders.

In his last traditional visit, he presented two sheep and 10 kente cloths to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

Throughout his tour, Bediako has consistently advocated for peace and unity among the tribes, people, and the nation as a whole.

His central message is that “a nation connected is a nation fortified,” reiterating the importance of connecting communities and regions to build a stronger Ghana.

Bediako’s market campaign in Accra Central follows a series of similar engagements aimed at fostering solidarity and promoting his vision of a united and resilient nation.