The Deputy Energy Minister, Collins Adomako-Mensah has highlighted the importance of LPG accessibility in the country.

Speaking at the Consumer Week Celebrations organised by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in Koforidua, Mr Adomako-Mensah noted that it is crucial to the nation’s vision for a sustainable future.

The event was themed “CRM: Making LPG Accessible to all in a Safe and Efficient Manner,”

The Deputy Minister underscored the importance of the theme, noting its relevance in the context of an increasingly environmentally conscious world.

He emphasised the urgency of adopting cleaner energy alternatives, highlighting Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a key solution.

The Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) was presented as an innovative approach to ensure that LPG is accessible to all citizens safely and efficiently.

“The chosen theme resonates deeply with the urgent need for cleaner energy alternatives. The focus on LPG, using the Cylinder Recirculation Model as a vehicle, signifies a strong commitment to promoting safe and efficient LPG access.

“This will result in reduced air pollution, healthier lives, and the preservation of our environment,” he said.

The event brought together industry stakeholders, consumers, and government officials to discuss and promote the benefits of LPG as a sustainable energy source.

The Deputy Minister’s remarks highlighted the government’s dedication to reducing the country’s carbon footprint and enhancing public health through the adoption of cleaner energy solutions.