Fiifi Boafo, spokesperson for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed that his boss will continue to serve as Energy Minister despite his new role as running mate.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr. Boafo addressed calls for NAPO to resign from the Energy Ministry.

According to him, these calls are neither here nor there.

He said NAPO is only supporting the NPP flagbearer therefore can manage both roles effectively.

“He is capable of doing both, and we know how to go about it. NAPO will still serve as the running mate and Energy Minister. There are people to support him in his duties” Mr. Boafo added.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the campaign is already in full swing.

“We have hit the ground running and are currently moving to the Western Region to campaign.”

The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, was officially unveiled as the running mate in Kumasi on Tuesday, July 9.

ALSO READ: