Social media platforms are buzzing following Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s recent comments comparing President Akufo-Addo’s achievements to those of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

During his unveiling as the running mate for the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in Kumasi on Tuesday, Dr. Opoku Prempeh aka Napo asserted that no president, including the revered Dr. Nkrumah, has developed Ghana like President Akufo-Addo.

“Since independence from 1957 till today, we’ve not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I say from 1957 till today, you can bring your Kwame Nkrumah… no president who has protected Ghana and moved the country forward like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he explained.

The controversial statement has sparked widespread reactions, with many users expressing outrage and disbelief.

Critics on social media argue that Dr. Nkrumah’s contributions to Ghana’s independence and infrastructure development are unparalleled, making the comparison inappropriate and disrespectful.

Find more reactions below:

