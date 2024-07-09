President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, to acknowledge his role in introducing the Free SHS policy.

President Akufo-Addo pointed out that when he initially proposed the Free SHS policy, then-President Mahama criticized the idea, however, he now seeks to claim it as his initiative.

President Akufo-Addo said this in response to Mr Mahama’s assertion that his government initiated the Free SHS policy in 2015.

Speaking at a media engagement on Sunday, July 7, Mr Mahama refuted claims that he opposed the Free SHS policy, arguing that it was a program started by his administration.

But speaking during the unveiling ceremony of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the NPP’s running mate, President Akufo-Addo called on Mr Mahama to give him credit for the policy if he now acknowledges its value.

“This man criticized us when we said we were going to implement the Free SHS policy. Now that Ghanaians have accepted the policy, he is saying he is the one who introduced Free SHS. Have you ever heard such a thing?”

“He indeed said that we are forgetful people. Will we forget this too?” President Akufo-Addo said.

“Today, the leader of the NDC claims he is the one who introduced Free SHS. If he introduced the policy, why did he criticize us when we intended to introduce it? He said if he had 2 billion cedis, he would not invest it in free education. If today he has seen the importance of the policy, he should give me my stone,” he stated.