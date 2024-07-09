Logan LaFreniere woke up one October morning in 2022 to an empty driveway. His brand new Ram Rebel truck was missing. His security camera captured two hooded men breaking into the pickup in the dead of night outside his Milton, Ontario home, and driving it away with ease. A few months later, that very same truck appeared on a website of vehicles for sale in Ghana, an ocean and some 8,500km away. “The dead giveaway was the laptop holder that we had installed in the back of the driver’s seat for my son, and in it was garbage that he had put in there,” Mr LaFreniere told the BBC. That same clutter was visible in photos of the car listing, he said. “There was no doubt in my mind that it was my vehicle.” Mr LaFreniere’s story is hardly unique. In 2022, more than 105,000 cars were stolen in Canada – about one car every five minutes. Among the victims was Canada’s very own federal justice minister, whose government-issued Toyota Highlander XLE was taken twice by thieves. Early this summer, Interpol listed Canada among the top 10 worst countries for car thefts out of 137 in its database – a “remarkable” feat, said a spokesperson, considering the country only began integrating their data with the international police organisation in February.

Authorities say once these cars are stolen, they are either used to carry out other violent crimes, sold domestically to other unsuspecting Canadians, or shipped overseas to be resold. Interpol says it has detected more than 1,500 cars around the world that have been stolen from Canada since February, and around 200 more continue to be identified each week, usually at ports in other countries. Car theft is such an epidemic that it was declared a “national crisis” by the Insurance Bureau of Canada, which says insurers have had to pay out more than C$1.5bn ($1bn; £860m) in vehicle theft claims last year. The problem has forced police jurisdictions across the country to issue public bulletins on how to protect vehicles from theft. Meanwhile, some Canadians have taken matters into their own hands, doing everything from installing trackers on their cars to hiring private neighbourhood security. Some who can afford it have even installed retractable bollards in their driveways – similar to those seen at banks and embassies – to try and deter thieves. Nauman Khan, who lives in Mississauga, a city just outside Toronto, started a bollard-installation business after he and his brother were both victims of car thefts. In one attempt, Mr Khan said the thieves broke into his home while his wife and young children were sleeping. They were looking for the keys to his Mercedes GLE parked out front, he said, but ran after he confronted them. After that “traumatic” experience, they sold their cars except for two “humble” family vehicles. Through his business, Mr Khan said he now hears similar stories from people throughout the region of Toronto. “It’s been very busy,” he said. “We had one client whose street had so many home invasions that he’d hired a security guard every night outside his house because he just didn’t feel safe.” The pervasiveness of car thefts in Canada is surprising given how small the country’s population is compared to the US and the UK – other countries with high rates of such crime, says Alexis Piquero, Director of the US Bureau of Justice Statistics. “[Canada] also doesn’t have as many port cities as the US does,” said Mr Piquero. While the US, Canada and the UK have all experienced a spike in car thefts since the Covid-19 pandemic, Canada’s rate of thefts (262.5 per 100,000 people) is higher than that of England and Wales (220 per 100,000 people), according to the latest available data from each country. It is also fairly close to that of the US, which sits at around 300 vehicle thefts per 100,000 people, based on 2022 data. The rise in recent years is partly due to a pandemic-driven global car shortage that has increased demand for both used and new vehicles. There is also a growing market for certain car models internationally, making auto theft a top revenue generator for organised crime groups, said Elliott Silverstein, director of government relations at the Canadian Automobile Association. But Mr Silverstein said the way that Canada’s ports operate make them more vulnerable to this type of theft than other countries. “In the port system, there’s a greater focus on what is coming into the country than what is exiting the country,” he said, adding that once the vehicles are packed up in shipping containers at a port it becomes harder to get to them.