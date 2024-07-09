Lamine Yamal made history as Spain booked their place in the Euro 2024 final following a 2-1 win over France in Munich on Tuesday.

Didier Deschamps’ side took the early lead when Randal Kolo Muani headed in Kylian Mbappe’s clipped cross to score France’s first goal from open play after more than nine hours of football in Germany.

In a stunning turnaround, 16-year-old Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in Euros history when he curled an emphatic effort into the top left-hand corner from 25 yards out.

Four minutes later, Dani Olmo thundered an effort towards the France goal which beat Mike Maignan and could not be stopped by Jules Kounde, who turned the ball into the net. After some controversy, Olmo was later officially awarded the goal which made him the tournament’s joint-leading goalscorer with three.

France had the best of the chances in the second half, as Theo Hernandez and Mbappe both blasted shots over the bar from inside the box.

Spain held on to reach their fifth Euros final, and will play either England or the Netherlands – who face off in the second semi-final on Wednesday – in Sunday’s final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.