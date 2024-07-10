The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has vowed to end the political career of his contender, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), Dr John Elebulu after the December 7th polls.

He asserted that Dr Eleblu is of no match to him in the upcoming parliamentary elections, and would be defeated massively as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) remains a dominant party in the constituency, and he remains the constituents’ favourite.

He asserted at the press launch of the Tongu Chiefs Union in Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

“Can you imagine if Tongu Chief Union says that a particular politician will not be given the green light to campaign, that is the end of your career, and if you are not careful you will go into early retirement, like the way my brother Eleblu will be retiring after the next elections“, he said.

He, however, indicated that he would ensure Dr Eleblu who is a lecturer by profession is fixed with a position to enable him to support the development of Tongu.

Mr Ablakwa seeks a fourth term in parliament, hoping electorates would once again endorse his candidature in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He floored Dr Eleblu’s father, Christopher Kofi Eleblu in 2016 when he contested the parliamentary elections as an independent candidate after defecting from the NDC.

Mr Ablakwa polled 75.49% of the total votes on the ticket of the NDC, against Mr Eleblu’s 20.96%, with the NPP’s Arku Richard Collins polling 3.1%.

He again beat Arku Richard Collins in 2020 with a wide margin of 37,699 votes. He polled 89.71% of the total votes, representing a sharp increase of about 14% from the 2016 results.

