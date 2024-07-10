Minister of State-designate at the Energy Ministry, Herbert Krapah has assured Parliament that the Volta River Authority (VRA) is undertaking comprehensive measures to ensure the next spillage of the Akosombo Dam does not cause another havoc.

He claims lessons have been learned from the extensive damage caused by last year’s spillage.

Responding to questions before the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Herbert Krapah assured that the disaster will never happen again.

“VRA is going ahead with the stakeholder consultations and the sensitisations and the Ministry and central government will work closely with them to ensure that the programme that they have put in place to mitigate the impact of the spill, and also ensure the integrity of the dam will be executed, according to plan,” he stated.

His assurance comes days after the Volta River Authority (VRA) announced its intention to engage relevant stakeholders on a potential spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam.

A notice signed by VRA’s Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Services, Ing. Ken Arthur, to over 40 stakeholders, including the Minister for the Interior and all the assemblies within the dam’s catchment areas, stressed the importance of stakeholder engagement.

“The Volta River Authority (VRA) intends to commence engagements regarding the potential controlled spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam. This precautionary measure is crucial to maintaining the structural integrity of the dam and ensuring the safety of our communities,” the notice read.

It added, “We propose to engage you and the relevant team to discuss the potential implications, mitigative measures and information dissemination.”

Meanwhile, ten months after the incident, hundreds of victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in Tongu are still awaiting full compensation from the government.

According to the North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, many residents remain in tents, while farmers whose farms were destroyed and residents whose houses were submerged have not received compensation.

Background

In October 2023, a controlled spillage of the Akosombo Dam was conducted to prevent overflow, leading to the displacement of residents in low-lying areas.

The most affected communities were in the North and Central Tongu districts. According to authorities, over 35,857 people were displaced, while numerous homes and farmlands were destroyed.

The floods had a significant impact on more than 30,000 individuals in the North Tongu district, leaving them in desperate need of assistance from both government agencies and charitable organisations.

ALSO READ: