YOLO actor, John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, has given an update on his battle with a demyelinating disease.

This condition has damaged the protective covering surrounding his nerve fibers in the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord, significantly impacting his health.

In March 2024, Drogba publicly sought financial assistance for his treatment, with many fans and well-meaning Ghanaians coming to his aid.

With the support of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, he received local medical care.

However, his doctors have now recommended that he seek further treatment abroad due to challenges with his current treatment.

He appealed for continued support to help him receive the necessary treatment for his neurological condition and promised to provide updates on his progress.

He wrote;

“It’s been a while you heard from me due to a few challenges with my treatment and the need to seek for treatment abroad as I have been referred by my doctors.

I want to thank everyone who have supported me to this stage. Thank you for showing concern and support.

As I have been referred to receive further treatment from abroad, I look forward to receiving your committed support to help me receive the needed treatment for this neurological condition I’m struggling with. God bless you all for your help to save my life.

I will update you very soon on how support towards this treatment . Thank you.”