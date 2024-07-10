The Minority in Parliament has issued a stern warning against the Interior Ministry’s move to recruit officers into the security services.

In a press meeting in Parliament, the Minority referred to a recent publication announcing the recruitment of some ten thousand five hundred (10,500) new recruits into the service.

The caucus also referred to a publication in the dailies indicating that the Fire Service, Immigration, Police Service, and Narcotics Control Commission all have backlogs that will be given priority, which they found untenable.

The opposition MPs expressed concerns about the clandestine move to recruit foot-soldiers into the security service.

Speaking at the presser, the Minority accused the government of manipulating the process to favour its members and parliamentary candidates.

“We have been told that NPP Parliamentary Candidates are getting 30 slots each for the various security services,” they stated.

The NDC caucus insisted that, there is no backlog in the applications.

Members on the Defence and Interior Committee led by Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah said the medicals of those being recruitment may have changed.

The Minority has therefore called on the Interior Minister to “immediately advertise and subject any planned recruitment into the Police services to the established and time-honoured transparent processes.”

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry announced that due to the backlog, it will proceed with recruiting officers into the services. Below are the allocated numbers:

Police Service: 4,000

Immigration: 3,000

Ghana Fire Service: 2,000

Prison Service: 1,500

Narcotics Control Commission: 500

