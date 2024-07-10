Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will begin the second phase of his nationwide campaign ahead of the December general elections today, July 10, 2024, with a visit to Nayiri’s Palace in Nalerigu in the North East region.

H will be seeking the blessings of the King of Mamprugu before touring the North East Region.

According to North East Region Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sulley Sambian, the Vice President will be in the North East Region for two days and will hold rallies and interact with various groups.

“The visit of the Vice President to the North East Region will mark the beginning of the second phase of his nationwide campaign tour. Being a son of the North East Region, the Vice President and his campaign team have thought it wise to come home to seek blessings from his father the Nayiri first before embarking on his campaign tour of the North and the nation for that matter,” a statement signed by Sulley Sambian noted.

As part of the two-day campaign visit to the region, the Vice President will be touring the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency, the Yunyoo constituency and the Bunkpurugu constituency today July 10, 2024.

“Then on Thursday July 11, 2024, the team will visit the Chereponi constituency through the Bunkpurugu constituency,” the statement added,

The statement urged all party faithful to be present to show their support.

